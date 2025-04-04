U.S. Secret Service recognizes police offer in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville police officer is recognized by the U.S. Secret Service.

Sgt. Chris Jackson was awarded the 2024 Cyber Investigative Impact Case Award by the National Computer Forensics Institute.

Jackson earned the award for his work on two cases. One was a sextortion case and the other was the rescue of a mentally handicapped person being held by a convicted sex offender in another state.

The Starkville Police Department said Jackson’s expertise in cybercrime investigations continues to grow in importance to the community.

