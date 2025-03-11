UMMC AirCare employees, pilot identified

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Sources from UMMC’s Press Release say that members of the AirCare flight crew involved in March 10’s helicopter crash have been identified.

Dustin Pope, 35, of Philadelphia was the base supervisor for AirCare in Columbus and a flight nurse, and Jakob Kindt, 37, was a critical care paramedic from Tupelo. They both started working for UMMC on Aug. 14, 2017. The Med-Trans pilot was Cal Wesolowski, 62, of Starkville.

AirCare Transport Services have been temporarily grounded, and the Medical Center is working with health care and medical transportation services around the state to meet the needs of Mississippians.

UMMC is offering support to the team members and families affected by this loss and will continue to support the AirCare and Mississippi Center for Emergency Services teams and Medical Center employees in any way possible.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

