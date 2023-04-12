Unemployment Insurance Assistance eligibility update for storm victims

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An update for those left unemployed after the March 24 tornado.

Folks in Monroe and Montgomery Counties could be eligible for Unemployment Insurance Assistance if their job was impacted by the twister.

You must visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to apply.

In Monroe County, that’s located at the Justice Court Building on Highway 25 in Amory.

The other center is at the Montgomery County Coliseum in Winona.

