United Way organization held its annual event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Every year it gets harder and harder to get people to donate,” said Renee Sanders, Executive Director of the United Way Golden Triangle Region. The generations and giving levels are changing.”

That’s why the United Way is hosting its annual campaign kickoff event.

Along with the food and vendors, people also have a chance to meet representatives of the agencies funded by United Way and find out what they do.

“We are raising money for the 24 agencies that we fund,” said Sanders.

“I think people give and support what they can see,” said Sanders. “If they can see where their donations are going, and see that their donations make a difference, I know that will increase our giving.”

Executive Director of the United Way Golden Triangle Region Renee Sanders told WCBI, last year the nonprofit struggled with donations.

Sanders is hoping this event makes this year a lot different.

“It is going to make a big impact because they will now find out exactly what those agencies do,” said Sanders. “A lot of them do not know the impacts of what the agencies do; they may know the name, but they do not know what they do. They may know of United Way, but they do not know what we do. ”

United Way has also expanded its services to support seven counties.

Sanders said the goal is to raise $300,000 for the organization.

“So, the agencies are working actively in your community to help with food drives, and the boys and girls club,” said Sanders. “We have someone in all those agencies that are here to help.”

“Every dime now that we are earning, will support the agencies,” said Sanders.

This is the third year for the event, and MSU football players and MUW basketball players also signed pictures for children.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X