Unseasonably warm weather Friday ahead of Saturday PM storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures will continue into the weekend, and yet another severe weather risk is in store for Saturday night into Sunday.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs well into the 80s, nearing 90 degrees in a few spots. Southerly winds will gust up to 20-30 mph again as well. Outside of a brief shower or two, the weather should stay dry.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with lows in the 70s.

SATURDAY: The day begins dry, but showers and storms appear likely to increase into the evening and overnight hours. A few supercell storms are possible in the late afternoon w/increased tornado potential, but it appears a wavy squall line will push into the region for the late night and overnight hours. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will be possible along the line.

SUNDAY: Any severe potential should be moving east of the WCBI coverage area by daybreak Sunday, leaving the rest of the day dry with clouds lingering. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Finally, quiet! Highs will generally be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.