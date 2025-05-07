Unsettled pattern continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances will continue daily over next 5-6 days as an unsettled weather pattern takes shape.

WEDNESDAY: Tuesday’s rain has locked up on the Gulf Coast, stealing a good bit of energy and moisture for rain chances later in the day. However, at least a few redeveloping showers are likely after 3 PM w/temps in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: These isolated showers may continue into the evening hours but should diminish before midnight. Patchy fog is possible to develop overnight.

THURSDAY: With a little more sunshine, we’ll get a little more instability as highs reach the lower 80s. In turn, a few storms may develop in the afternoon during peak heating. These should also diminish closer to sunset.

FRI/WEEKEND: A developing upper low will cause havoc on the forecast as individual bouts of rain will be difficult to time out. Having said that, period of rain are likely starting Friday and especially into the weekend as the upper low spins overhead. Temperatures will remain in the 70s with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.