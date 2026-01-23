UPDATE: All dogs rescued from horrible living conditions in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – All of the dogs who were part of a hoarding case at a Lee County property have now been removed and are in the process of getting medical evaluations.

Earlier this week, local and national organizations, led by the North Mississippi Animal Control, began removing two hundred dogs from a property in Plantersville.

The situation started about ten years ago, when a couple, living at the property, began taking in strays. However, they didn’t have the money to get the dogs spayed or neutered, and they multiplied.

Doctor Lori Ward is a local veterinarian who has been helping care for the dogs as they’re being removed from the property. Doctor Ward said the dogs are all in good health, and well fed, and taken care of. She says now that the dogs have been removed, there is a huge need for volunteers from the community to help out.

“He dedicates his whole life to feeding these animals; it is hard on them. He knows every dog by name, their history, it is a sad deal for them. They

are doing what is right, and we are happy to help. Moving forward, the best thing we can do is ask for community support through donations. Fostering, also the biggest thing we can learn from this is please spay and neuter your animals,” said Dr. Lori Ward of Ward Veterinary Services.

Donations of kennels, food, and other supplies can be dropped off at Ward Veterinary Services or the Tupelo Lee Humane Society.

