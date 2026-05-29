EMCC holds Launch Pad graduation at Golden Triangle Campus

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – Graduation season continues in our area. Today, it was an opportunity for some non-traditional students to make a deferred dream come true.

East Mississippi Community College held its Launch Pad graduation at the Golden Triangle Campus.

The graduates earned their high-school equivalency diplomas through EMCC’s Adult Education Program.

For many, it was a journey that took several years, and for some, that journey continues.

“It demonstrates their commitment to starting something that they, well, completed something that they started so long ago. Some, it may have been 5 years ago. Some, it could’ve been 15 years ago. Some of it could have been 30 years ago. Nevertheless, this is an opportunity to celebrate them. To remind them that they are able to accomplish their goals if they are intentional in trying to make sure that they go back to finish what they started,” said Dr. James Rush, VP for Instruction at EMCC.

“I already enrolled in EMCC Scooba, so I have an application for that, waiting to get accepted for that. Once I do that, I’ll go into Summer classes. School doesn’t stop! School doesn’t stop! I’ll go into Summer classes. It just puts me a step ahead,” said Adult Ed. Honor Society Graduate Jakiyah Kelley.

39 students were honored at today’s graduation.

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