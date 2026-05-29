Showers & Storms This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and storms continue into the weekend, but next week will be a little more dry.

FRIDAY EVENING: Scattered storms will continue through the overnight hours, with temperatures falling down into the low-70’s. Patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: Rain is sticking around through the weekend, with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours both days. Temperatures will stay warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80’s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will decrease as we head into next week, with the middle of the week being the driest portion. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80’s throughout the week.