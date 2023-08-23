Update: Columbus police name person of interest in homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police name a person of interest in a Wednesday morning homicide.

Investigators want to speak to Traylen Colvin, 19, of Columbus.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says help from the public will be crucial to solving the case.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 11th Avenue South at about 12:20 AM for a disturbance.

911 operators heard gunshots during the phone call.

Officers arrived to find Jarion Griffin, 26, had been shot.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Griffin will be taken for an autopsy.

Chief Daughtry says Colvin is considered armed and dangerous.

“Our VIPER Unit and our investigators are turning over every rock -every stone- in the city,” says Chief Daughtry. “If we have to go out to the county, We’ll solicit the help from the sheriff’s office. If we gotta go to Starkville and solicit the help from Starkville (Police). Wherever our leads lead us, that’s where we’re going.

If you have any information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Columbus police.