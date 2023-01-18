UPDATE: Lake Lamar Bruce Road Bridge Closure

SALTILLO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A county road bridge leading to Lake Lamar Bruce has been closed. The bridge, located on Lake Lamar Bruce Rd at the Saltillo city limits, has been deemed unsafe by Lee County. The closure is expected to last up to 120 days.

Lamar Bruce is still open to the public and accessible by driving south on County Road 813 from Guntown.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit our website or call us at (601) 432-2400.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter