UPDATE: Man who died in officer-involved shooting has been identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man who died Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has identified him as Jajay Floyd of Tupelo.

Tupelo Police were responding to a domestic abuse call on Ruffwood Drive.

Floyd was the suspect and was reportedly related to the victim.

After officers arrived on scene, Tupelo Chief John Quaka said they encountered Floyd in a nearby wooded area.

The officers involved were not injured, but were transported to a hospital for medical evaluations.

Floyd’s body has been sent to the State Examiner’s office in Pearl for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working the case.

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