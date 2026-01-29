UPDATE: Total number of winter storm victims rise to 11 in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The death toll from Winter Storm Fern has risen to eleven in Mississippi.

Lafayette County Emergency Management reports that the Lafayette County Fire Department Paramedics responded to a call around 3 pm on Wednesday.

A resident was refueling their generator when they fell and hit their head.

Paramedics provided life-saving assistance to the victim and called in an air ambulance to take them to The MED in Memphis.

The victim died early this morning.

Six storm-related fatalities that occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday were reported yesterday. They included deaths in Tate, Adams, Jefferson, and Warren Counties

