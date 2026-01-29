UPDATE: Total number of winter storm victims rise to 11 in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The death toll from Winter Storm Fern has risen to eleven in Mississippi.
Lafayette County Emergency Management reports that the Lafayette County Fire Department Paramedics responded to a call around 3 pm on Wednesday.
A resident was refueling their generator when they fell and hit their head.
Paramedics provided life-saving assistance to the victim and called in an air ambulance to take them to The MED in Memphis.
The victim died early this morning.
Six storm-related fatalities that occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday were reported yesterday. They included deaths in Tate, Adams, Jefferson, and Warren Counties