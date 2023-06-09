US Supreme Court denies Gunasekara’s injunction petition

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The U.S. Supreme Court denied a Republican Northern District Public Service Commissioner hopeful from getting on the ballot.

Amanda Gunasekara’s injunction petition was denied by the high court.

The Mississippi Supreme Court had also disqualified Gunasekara.

Local and state judges had ruled she did not meet the residency requirements to run for a spot on the PSC.

