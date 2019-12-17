Van rams into Seattle-area Ross store, injuring at least 10

Lori Loughlin’s lawyers: Prosecutors are “concealing” evidence
Lawyers for actress Lori Loughlin say federal prosecutors are holding back crucial evidence that could prove her innocence in the college admissions scandal.
6H ago
“All I Want for Christmas is You” hits Billboard’s top spot
It’s the first time the song has reached this level in its 25-year history and the first holiday-themed hit to top the Hot 100 chart since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958.
9H ago
5 black women now hold the top pageant crowns
For the first time ever, black women wear the crowns of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now Miss World.
13H ago