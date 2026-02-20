Vayda named MSU-Meridian Physician Assistant department head, program director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)—According to an MSU Press Release, Mississippi State University has named Pamela Vayda department head and program director for the Meridian-based Master of Physician Assistant Studies program.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve my alma mater in this capacity,” said Vayda, who entered the new position after serving as interim program director. “I am so thankful for the unique vantage point I have from being part of the program’s first cohort.”

Vayda got her start in healthcare in 2003 at William Carey College in Hattiesburg, earning bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and psychology. She earned a Master of Science in Biology from MSU in 2018. She also worked as a kinesiology lecturer at MSU-Meridian and served as a faculty member at Meridian Community College before enrolling in MSU-Meridian’s PA Studies program.

Vayda became an inaugural graduate of the program she now leads in 2023. The rigorous 29-month curriculum recently seated its sixth cohort.

“Learning to be a student again, especially a PA student, was an eye-opening experience, and I hope to develop and encourage a workforce based on my experiences as both a student of the program and a working professional,” Vayda said.

After graduating from MSU-Meridian’s PA program, Vayda accepted a position at Compass Urgent Care in Mobile, Alabama. She began work on her doctorate while employed with Compass and graduated with a Doctor of Medical Science from Butler University in 2024.

She assumed an assistant teaching professor role in MSU-Meridian’s PA program also in 2024, and she was soon promoted to assistant program director of curriculum, assessment and accreditation.

In addition to her new university position, Vayda continues her role as a provider, seeing patients in Waynesboro in the WGH Walk-In Clinic. She and her family live in Collinsville.

For more information on MSU-Meridian’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies Program, visit www.meridian.mstate.edu/PA.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

