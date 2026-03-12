MEMA works with counties to assess damage from previous severe weather

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from yesterday’s severe weather.

According to the agency, there are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages.

One death and three injuries in Lawrence County have been reported.

As of 9:30 am on Thursday, there are 40,300 reported power outages across the state, down from a high of over 48,000 during the peak of the storms.

Six counties have reported they have received some type of storm damage, including Amite, Lawrence, Lincoln, Smith, Pike, and Walthall.

MEMA encourages those who’ve sustained damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage to the home, and report damage to the county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

Anyone with immediate unmet needs is encouraged to contact their county emergency management agency.

