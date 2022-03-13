Vernon man charged with elder abuse

LAMAR COUNTY,Ala. (WCBI)- A Lamar County jury returns a guilty verdict against a Vernon man charged with felony elder abuse.

Vernon Police arrested 30-year-old Terrance Moore after a confrontation with a 70-year-old woman on July 11th back in 2020.

Moore didn’t know the woman and he was parked in front of her house for half an hour that evening.

The victim came outside her home and started writing down Moore’s license tag number. Officers say that’s when Moore became angry injured her arm.

A jury trial began Monday. Jurors found him guilty of first-degree elder abuse.

A sentence has not been set at this time.

Moore faces 10 years to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Vernon Police Department and was tried by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Nolen and Assistant District Attorney Kaleb Beams.