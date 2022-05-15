Victim in Friday shooting identified, cpd searching for suspect

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifies 23-year-old Amarcus McMillen as the person killed in an apartment on Waterworks Road.

The second victim, a woman, was shot and transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle- with non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Fred Shelton said the department is searching for a suspect at this time.

McMillen’s body will be taken to the state medical examiners office for autopsy.

Contact the Columbus Police Department if you have any information.