Victims identified in Pickens County double homicide case

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office releases more information in a double homicide case that happened over the weekend.

George Birmingham is being charged with Capital Murder, two counts of Murder, Second Degree Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Arrest.

On Sunday, July 12 at 12:15 am several law enforcement agencies responded to the 1800 block of County Road 49 following a report of a burglary in progress.

Law enforcement located the suspected vehicle and took Birmingham into custody in connection with the burglary.

As the investigation continued, investigators determined that Birmingham allegedly committed a double homicide on Langdon Woods Road before the burglary.

Justin and Lena Elrod were identified as the two victims.

Authorities did not release the cause of death of the victims.

Birmingham is currently being housed at the Pickens County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information in the case, contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

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