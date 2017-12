WATCH: Amory against Sulligent, Okolona taking on Itawamba AHS, Smithville battles Shannon. Check out the highlights from the 2017 Rumble by the River at ICC.

SCORES:

Amory 79, Sulligent 74 (Overtime)

Okolona 79, Itawamba AHS 40

Shannon 57, Smithville 44

Ripley 60, Grenada 59

Tupelo 56, Southhaven 37