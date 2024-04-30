Mississippi State receivers Mario Craver, JJ Harrell arrested Monday

Mississippi State freshman wide receivers JJ Harrell and Mario Craver were arrested Monday. They were each charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of alcohol by a minor according to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office’s records.

Bulldog head football coach Jeff Lebby released the following statement:

“We’re aware of the matter and are continuing to gather information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Harrell (North Panola HS) and Craver (Clay-Chalkville HS in Pinson, AL) were both four-star prospects coming out of high school according to 247Sports.