Video captures possible “landspout” tornado in New Jersey

Royal family shares stunning photos from baby Archie’s christening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son was christened in an “intimate ceremony” Saturday - Advertisement -

Campaign group uses humor to hold politicians accountable “We feel that by laughing at them, we remove a little bit of their power as well,” one activist said. “So we’ve quite enjoyed calling them donkeys”

Melania Trump statue unveiled in her Slovenian hometown “You know what makes her resemble Melania?” one local said. “Look at how high she climbed to the top, just like Melania, who rose to the top of America”

Immigrants fired from Trump clubs seek White House meeting The 21 workers fired earlier this year from five clubs asked their former employer to remember all their hard work