WATCH: Day two of high school football preseason featured strong matchups between area teams.

Starkville and Louisville reviving a long-time rivalry, Noxubee County facing 6A Callaway, and Tupelo taking on defending 5A state champion West Point in the New Hope Jamboree at Davis-Wade Stadium.

SCORES:

Starkville 21, Louisville 0

Noxubee Co. 20, Callaway 12

West Point 14, Tupelo 0

For all the highlights, click on the video link above.