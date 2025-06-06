Vitalant blood donations to be held at WCBI in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Prepare to roll up your sleeve to donate blood as part of Vitalant’s Save Our Summer campaign on Friday, June 13, from 12 pm to 5 pm, at the blood mobile here at WCBI.

Register and donate to receive a Vitalant t-shirt, a $10 gift card from Vitalant’s donor rewards store, and the chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards.

Plus, the a chance to win a variety of door prizes.

Scan the QR code now to make your appointment.

