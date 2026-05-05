Strong to severe storms Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry and cloudy tonight. Rain showers and storms are back for the middle of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a cloudy and humid night, as moisture continues building back into NE MS and western AL. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy clouds will start off our morning. Some may see rain throughout the first part of the day. But the main event does not come until the evening and overnight. High temperatures will try to reach the lower 80s before the main line. The SPC has upgraded parts of our area. Now split between Levels 2 and 3 out of 5 for a severe weather threat. ALL modes will be possible, with the confidence in a tornado threat increasing. If a tornado produces, it could result in a stronger scale tornado (EF2+). The severe threat looks to begin in the afternoon and will continue through the evening. Have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings!

THURSDAY: Some rain may continue into the morning on Thursday. Clouds will maintain. Afternoon highs will be cooler, in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.