Volunteer firefighters in Monroe County dealing with grass fires

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dead and charred grass have been all too common for Monroe County Volunteer Firefighters the past few days.

“There have been I believe about six in our county this week,” said Evan Adams, Monroe County Fire Coordinator.

Most of the fires have started from outdoor burning that has been left unattended.

One fire started from a tree falling onto a power line.

Monroe County Fire Coordinator Evan Adams said things like this have the volunteer departments’ resources stretched thin.

“It puts a strain on our volunteer departments,” said Adams. “The attendance during the day is minimal, most of our firemen work day jobs because they do not get paid for this, so we wind up calling multiple departments to assist for just about every fire.”

Firefighters do their best to get things under control, before the blazes cause harm to property or people.

“Most importantly, we try to protect the property and lives,” said Adams. “We try to get the fires cut off and keep them from spreading any more than what they have already burned.”

Adams also has some advice for anyone who is thinking about starting a fire.

“I would like the public to just keep in mind of the conditions when you are burning,” said Adams. “Just be mindful of where you are burning as well, and be mindful of your surroundings, and anything else that could potentially be in danger.”

“If the fire gets out and damages someone else’s property,” said Adams. “You could be held liable for that.”

No injuries have been reported from any of this week’s grass fires.

