Volunteers from Columbus EF-3 tornado are recognized for contributions to the community

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)-It’s been three months since the EF-3 tornado came barreling through Columbus, destroying homes, businesses, and livelihoods.

Although it left a lot of devastation, the community chose to rise up and help each other.

Some of those who did were recognized for their giving hearts today at the Civil Liberties and Humanities Awards Program.

February 23rd changed dozens of lives in Columbus.

The EF-3 twister ripped through homes, businesses and turned every day life upside down for many people.

Over the past few months, many groups,organizations and locals have helped those in need.

” We’ve had a lot of people here serving the community. Just hundreds and hundreds of people here. We fed them, we gave them clothes, we gave them whatever we thought we could do to help,” said Financial Secretary Connie Davis Sharma.

On Sunday, the T.P Harris Elks Lodge and Leanna Griffin Temple Civil Liberties and Humanities Awards Program honored those who gave back.

” Some of the other people that gave and went far beyond what you think they would do. We’re recognizing their giving spirit,” said Sharma.

Five men and women were recognized including,Johnny Hampton.

” I knew that by me being here and growing up my mission was to and my friends mission was to take care of the people in the neighborhood that were immediately hit and continue to help the small people,help those that lost their homes. Those people that have been displaced,” said Hampton.

Hampton was out helping his community not long after the tornado left its mark.

” We took care of them immediately. We started with the repairs that we could,helping people go around and cut the trees and move them to the yard,” said Hampton.

Although many weeks have passed since the twister, recovery efforts are still taking place.

Hampton says his community will continue to work and stick together.

” You know, we still have a-lot to go. It’s still heartbreaking and we have a long way to go,” said Hampton.

Five families impacted by the twister were each given Wal-mart gift cards.