Warm and mostly sunny this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great conditions are continuing toward the middle of the week. A few may get sprinkles on Thursday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another comfortable night. Calm conditions, temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Conditions from Monday and Tuesday will continue for the middle of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Expect lots of sun, a few passing clouds, and a warm breeze from the South. Low temperatures will be mild, in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Warm temperatures maintain, with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. There will be a few extra clouds and an isolated chance for showers. Most will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.