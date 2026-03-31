Warm and Windy Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Over the next 2 days, we’ll have warm and windy conditions persistent. Today and tomorrow will be like a rinse and repeat pattern.

TODAY – Today’s afternoon high will again be in the low 80s with isolated rain chances. Most of us will stay dry today, so consider yourself lucky if you see rain! While not everyone will see rain, most of us will see wind gusts in the upper teens to 20s.

TOMORROW – Very similar to today, highs will reach the low 80s with another chance of isolated rain. Wind gusts also have the opportunity to reach up into the 20s.