Warm Pattern Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a chilly start to the week, we are warming up for the end of the week.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will climb into the mid-70’s this afternoon, with mostly sunny conditions through the day.

FRIDAY: A really nice start to Spring! Highs will be in the low-80’s with plenty of sunshine. Get out and enjoy the nice weather!

WEEKEND: A calm and quiet weekend, with much warmer conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s both days, which is well above average for this time of year. No rain is expected through the weekend.