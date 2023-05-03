Warm, potentially showery days ahead as 80s get back into forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Afternoon temperatures take a bit of a jump into the mid to low 80s over the next several days as chances for showers and storms return to the forecast. Lows warm into the mid to upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 70s as more sunshine prevails across the viewing area. Lows sit in the upper 50s overnight. No rain is expected Thursday.
FRIDAY: More warmth makes its way into the forecast with afternoon temperatures climbing further into the upper 70s and even the 80s for a few. Chances for some scattered shower and storm activity is possible during the day. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: By Sunday, highs will have climbed into the mid to low 80s as more chances for scattered shower and storm activity makes its way into the area over the next several days. Highs will remain in the 80s heading into next week. Lows remain in the mid to upper 60s into next week.