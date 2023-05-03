Warm, potentially showery days ahead as 80s get back into forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Afternoon temperatures take a bit of a jump into the mid to low 80s over the next several days as chances for showers and storms return to the forecast. Lows warm into the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 70s as more sunshine prevails across the viewing area. Lows sit in the upper 50s overnight. No rain is expected Thursday.

FRIDAY: More warmth makes its way into the forecast with afternoon temperatures climbing further into the upper 70s and even the 80s for a few. Chances for some scattered shower and storm activity is possible during the day. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s overnight.