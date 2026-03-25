Warm Up Starts Today!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A warm front will move through the area today which will help warm up temperatures for the rest of the work week!

TODAY: Most of the day will see partly cloudy conditions, clearing up to mostly sunny by the late afternoon. We do warm up today as highs will reach close to 80 degrees after being stuck in the low 70s to start the week.

TONIGHT: A nice and mild night as mostly clear conditions will maintain. Lows will drop down into the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: The hottest day of the week! Expect plenty of sunshine as afternoon temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s!