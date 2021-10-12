COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Above average temperatures continue for the remainder of the work week, but a significant cool down is expected by this weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and seasonal with lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 40%.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the mid-60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will remain 4-8 degrees above average through the end of the week. Expect clouds to build across northeast Mississippi and western Alabama Thursday, but rain will remain out of the forecast. Isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening, with a better chance of scattered showers Friday night. A cold front will push through Saturday early morning, with a northwest wind delivering more Fall temperatures.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will quickly build into the region Saturday along with cooler air. Expect high temperatures to only reach the low-70s this weekend and lows in the upper-40s.