Warm week ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a pleasant and warm Saturday! Warm weather will be sticking with us throughout the week with our next rain chance coming Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: We will wrap up our day with temperatures cooling down into the mid 50s. Tonight will remain mainly clear and calm.

SUNDAY: Another warm day! Highs will be in the mid 80s with some sun! There may be a few passing clouds, but those should clear out by the evening hours. Winds will be out of the southwest from 5 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph.

LOOKING TOWARDS NEXT WEEK: If you like warm weather, this is your week! Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s throughout the work week. Rain chances return Tuesday night and into Wednesday with a chance for isolated showers Thursday as well.