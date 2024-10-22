Warmer than usual for late October

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will likely stay above average through the weekend into most of next week.

TUESDAY: Under a sunny sky, temperatures will rise back to the lower & middle 80s for most with south winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays fair, but overnight lows will only drop to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees – not as chilly or cool as previous nights.

REST OF WEEK: Warming trend! We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s Wed-Fri under a mostly sunny sky.

WEEKEND: Highs will remain in the 80s Saturday but could drop into the upper 70s Sunday thanks to some increase in cloud coverage. A weak front could also spark a few showers, but until we see better consistency in the models, rain chances were kept out of the forecast for now. Plus, never forecast rain in a drought!