Warmer Weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures climb to the 70s and 80s this week as rain chances occupy the forecast.

TODAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will occupy the area early Tuesday morning. A few light showers will carry us to lunchtime. Highs will land in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continue to climb as some areas will reach the 80s! Clouds will remain overhead accompanied by more rain and storm chances. Some of the storms could be strong, however the main concern at this time is gusty winds.

REST OF THE WEEK: Daytime highs will top out in the low 80s on Thursday while rain chances begin to diminish. Friday will be cooler before we return to the 70s for the late weekend. Slight rain chances stick around.