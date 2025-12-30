Warming Temps As We Head Towards New Years!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- One more very cold night before we start a warming trend tomorrow and into the New Year!

TONIGHT: Lows once again will drop down into the mid 20s with mostly clear skies. Winds have died down so at least we won’t have a wind chill factor to deal with along with these very cold temperatures.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Our warming trend begins Wednesday as our high pressure moves more to the southeast, shifting our winds from the cold northwest, to more milder westerly winds! Look for mostly sunny skies as highs return back to average at 56.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s after sunset on New Year’s Eve, so make sure to bundle up before the ball drops! Temperatures warm up close to 60 for our highs the rest of this week with our main rain chance coming in on Friday.