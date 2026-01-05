Warming Trend Begins

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will climb into the 70’s this week, with rain returning on Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Things will stay quiet tonight as clouds begin to build in. Temperatures will drop into the lower-40’s for most of us.

MONDAY: Tomorrow will bring heavy cloud cover across the area, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will climb from the 40’s in the morning to the mid-60’s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Similar to Monday, we’ll continue to have mostly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower-70’s. It’ll be quite windy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible throughout the day Tuesday.