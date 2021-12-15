Warming trend continues through the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was a pleasant day with highs in the upper-60s and even a few low-70s across the region.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-40s. South wind 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy at times. South wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the middle-50s. South wind 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: We will continue our warming trend through Thursday when highs top out in the mid-70s across the region. Rain returns to the forecast as we near the weekend though. A few stray showers are possible Friday with scattered showers likely Saturday. Next week will start off cooler and dry with highs in the mid-50s on Monday.