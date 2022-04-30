Warmup continues as highs approach 90 later next week

SUNDAY: Highs top out in the low 80s Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and a low chance for the odd shower. Lows will sit in the lower 60s overnight for what will be yet another comfortable evening outside.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A mix of sunshine and clouds will makeup the majority of sky conditions next week, worsening only with the increased chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Highs will remain warm throughout, only dampening a bit with a cold front moving through Friday.

NEXT WEEK: The rise in highs continue early next week, maxing out Thursday with temperatures in the upper 80s. The big rain chances come Thursday for what will be the only major rain chance of the week. A cold front Friday will bring highs down into the low 70s by next Saturday. Lows will be warm, sitting in the upper 60s throughout most of the week, before taking a big dip into the low 50s overnight Friday.