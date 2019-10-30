Warnings in effect across California as massive blaze grows

Millions in California now face “extreme” red-flag warning amid wildfires Latest updates: Kincade Fire: 76,825 acres burned; 30% contained

Getty Fire: 656 acres burned; 15% contained

A major new wind event could spark new fires or hamper existing suppression efforts

Pacific Gas & Electric has cut power to some 432,000 homes and businesses in an effort to prevent new blazes



The National Weather Service issued its first-ever “extreme red flag warning” for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Southern California Edison warned it could shut off power to more than 304,000 customers Wednesday and Thursday

Southern California is facing an extreme fire danger Wednesday due to strong winds that could lead to a new explosion of wildfires. Red flag warnings are in effect across California. - Advertisement - For the first time ever, an “extreme red flag warning” is in effect in Southern California for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Gusts as high as 80 mph are expected, and the winds could spread flames from the Getty Fire. Trending News In Northern California, the massive Kincade Fire has grown to more than 76,000 acres. By Wednesday morning, it was 30% contained and had damaged or destroyed about 200 homes and other buildings. About 1.5 million people statewide were without power. Follow below for live updates Firefighters look on as a structure burns in the Kincade fire off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, California, on October 29, 2019. Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

“Extreme red flag warning” issued in Southern California In Southern California, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever “extreme red flag warning” for much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The warning predicts “damaging wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph,” isolated gusts that could hit 80 mph, and extremely low humidity. “This all adds up to an extreme fire weather threat, meaning that conditions are as dangerous for fire growth and behavior as we have seen in recent memory,” the weather service said in its warning, which lasts until 6 p.m. Thursday. Southern California Edison warned it could shut off power to more than 304,000 customers Wednesday and Thursday with the most powerful Santa Ana wind event of the season expected to descend on the area. In Northern California, the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, blacked out about 432,000 homes and businesses hoping to prevent new wildfires. California firefighters race to contain fires as winds pick up

Wine country wildfire visible from San Francisco The massive Kincade Fire in Northern California’s wine country, in Sonoma County, can now be seen all the way from San Francisco. And the high winds that were forecast are indeed back, CBS San Francisco reported:

Three reports of looting in Northern California as Kincade Fire grows Officials in Northern California have received three additional reports of looting as the Kincade Fire rages, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said at a Tuesday press conference. The looting was discovered when residents returned to their homes and businesses and found items missing. No arrests have been made. “The Sheriff’s Office is doing everything we can to get you back into your homes,” Essick said. “We realize the anxiety there.” Three people were arrested earlier in the week for unauthorized entry into evacuation zones. The Kincade Fire grew to 76,138 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, said Cal Fire representative Jonathan Cox. Some 189 structures were destroyed, 86 of which were single-family homes. The blaze was still only 15% contained as of Tuesday evening. Cox said that after the major wind event predicted for Tuesday night subsides, he expects containment to rise.

PG&E workers face threats, assault during fire prevention efforts PG&E employees have been subject to verbal and physical assaults while working to prevent wildfires, PG&E president and CEO Bill Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday. “Our employees in the field have repeatedly been the targets of misguided attacks, verbal abuse, threats, physical assault, and even weapons,” Johnson said. “Today, one of our PG&E employees, driving a PG&E vehicle, was intentionally run off the road by an angry motorist.” PG&E power company official says that since the start of the preventative power outages in California, “employees in the field have been repeatedly the targets of misguided attacks, verbal abuse, threats, physical assaults, even weapons.” https://t.co/lDr6CFDQSB pic.twitter.com/vaqBfT0O7q — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2019 “The men and women of PG&E you see in your community are there for a single reason, and that is to help you,” Johnson added. The company announced Tuesday it is launching another preventative blackout ahead of a major wind event expected to begin Tuesday night. The blackout will impact an estimated 597,000 customers. At the press conference, PG&E chief meteorologist Scott Strenfel warned residents about the expected high winds and low humidity. “These are conditions that yield dangerous fire weather and potential for significant fires,” Strenfel said.

Getty Fire caused by tree branch hitting power line The Getty Fire began when a tree branch was blown into a power line, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Garcetti emphasized that the fire was accidental, and not caused by faulty equipment. “We have concluded … that this fire started when a tree branch fell on power lines, causing them to spark and begin this fire,” Garcetti said. Garcetti added that he saw dashcam footage showing what he believes to be the moment the fire began. “This was, simply put, in plain parlance, an act of God,” Garcetti said. “The wind broke off the tree branch, threw that tree branch, because of the strong winds, far enough to cause a spark off a line that’s still intact there.” Investigators from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) Arson-Counterterrorism Section analyzed burn patterns, interviewed witnesses, and gathered physical evidence. The group determined that the fire likely originated on the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, although it’s unclear who owns the property on which the fire began.

LeBron James, Guy Fieri and John Cena pitch in to help first responders Celebrities including LeBron James, John Cena and Guy Fieri have pitched in to help the first responders battling the blazes across California. After the Getty Fire forced LeBron James to evacuate his home this week, the Lakers star sent a taco truck to feed first responders in Los Angeles, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. In Northern California, celebrity chef Guy Fieri served up lunch and dinner for Sonoma County firefighters, County Supervisor James Gore said on Facebook. And on Monday, John Cena tweeted a video in which he pledged to donate $500,000 to a charity that will benefit first responders. “This is the right thing to do and I am doing my part to help the cause,” Cena said in the video. “I wish everyone the best of luck, please stay safe and you are our heroes.”

Getty Fire scorches 656 acres, destroys 12 homes The Getty Fire in Southern California grew to 656 acres as of 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference. The fire, which has destroyed at least 12 homes, was 15% contained. Fire officials urged residents to prepare for what Garcetti described as the “most significant wind event in Los Angeles of the year.” The wind was expected to begin around 11 p.m. local time, and peak at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. “It does take one ember — just one ember — downwind to start another brush fire,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. Terrazas urged residents to register for alerts in case the fires spread. Governor Gavin Newsom said that in the past 24 hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has taken down 324 fires. “I’m a very proud governor, because I’m very proud of this state and its resiliency,” he said. Newsom also announced that PG&E will be crediting customers for the power disruption. But he harshly criticized for the duration and amount of power outages, describing the blackouts as the consequence of “decades of a utility that didn’t focus on you and public safety, but focused on shareholders.”