Watch: El Paso memorial service mourns mass shooting victims

Petition aims to rename Trump Tower street for Obama
If successful, Trump Tower’s new address would be: “725 President Barack H. Obama Avenue, New York, NY 10022”
1H ago
Second Amendment advocates warn Trump over “red flag” laws
“If he basically tries to dismantle the Second Amendment community, he’s going to be a one-termer. I firmly believe that,” one activist said
1H ago
Stacey Abrams says she’s open to being a VP candidate
After mulling a bid, Abrams will not be running for president
4H ago
Transcript: Juan Cruz on “Intelligence Matters”
This week, on “Intelligence Matters,” Michael Morell talks with Cruz, a former special assistant to the president and senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs at the National Security Council, about the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis in Venezuela
5H ago