Watch live: Trump rallies in Milwaukee ahead of impeachment trial

President Trump is holding a campaign rally on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the Democratic presidential candidates take the stage for the seventh debate. The rally also comes as the Senate readies itself for Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial, which is expected to begin on Tuesday, January 21.

After reminiscing about his 2016 win in the Badger State, and rattling off what he considers to be some of his greatest accomplishments on trade and jobs, the president launched into the story of the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani’s death has been rolled into the president’s campaign material.

“At my direction, the United States military launched a flawless precision strike that killed the world’s number one terrorist, number one terrorist,” the president told his enthusiastic audience. “You know who that is? Qassem Soleimani, number one terrorist in the world.”

The president also capitalized on the death of Soleimani to hit Democrats who questioned whether the death of Soleimani was good strategy for the U.S.

How to watch Trump's rally today

What: President Trump holds a Keep America Great campaign rally

President Trump holds a Keep America Great campaign rally Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena Online stream: Watch in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by just under 23,000 votes, at least in part because he was able to mobilize white working class voters in rural areas and small cities and towns across the state.

Last week, The Associated Press reported that Wisconsin Republicans froze out the remaining longshot GOP contenders challenging Mr. Trump, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, by deciding to place only the president’s name on the Republican primary ballot. The two can still make it onto the ballot if they submit 8,000 signatures by January 28.

Tuesday’s rally is Mr. Trump’s second campaign rally of 2020, coming less than a week after his rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to name impeachment managers to prosecute the case against the president in the Senate on Wednesday. The trial could remove some of the candidates running to unseat Mr. Trump from the campaign trail until just before the early voting contests begin — Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet will all be required to attend every day of the Senate impeachment trial for several hours a day.