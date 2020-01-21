Watch live: Trump to speak at World Economic Forum in Davos

As the Senate launches only the third impeachment trial of a president in history, President Trump is half a world away in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. But he is unlikely to escape criticism there, where some of the United States’ allies have distanced themselves and the recent conflict with Iran has sparked renewed skepticism of the president’s handling of foreign affairs.

The president’s day Tuesday was to begin with him delivering opening remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, followed by a “fireside chat” with WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

How to watch

What: President Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum

Date: January 21, 2020

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Location: Davos, Switzerland

Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

During his time in Davos, the president is expected to meet with world leaders including Iraqi President Barham Salih; Imran Khan, the President of Pakistan; Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission; Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region and Simonetta Sommaruga, the President of the Swiss Confederation.

Last year, the president canceled his trip to Davos due to the government shutdown.

Mr. Trump has faced criticism from allies over his decision to kill Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq. The president has defended the strike, which he authorized months before it took place.

Back on Capitol Hill, the Senate is preparing for the president’s impeachment trial, which is expected to begin at 1 p.m. The president’s attorneys insist the articles of impeachment are invalid, and that House Democrats’ definition of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress don’t constitute impeachable offenses.