Water outage prompts boil water notice for Oktibbeha County area

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County residents will need to take extra precautions for the next couple of days.

A water outage is prompting a Boil Water Notice for customers of the Oktoc Water Association.

This primarily affects customers in the Mount Olive Road South area, starting at Oktoc, Browning Creek, and Iron Wood.

Residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The Boil Water Notice is expected to be in effect until 5 pm on Thursday, May 7.

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