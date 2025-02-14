WCBI announces the winners of the Cutest Couple contest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After a Vote that was neck and neck among several couples, we now have a clear winner in the WCBI Cutest Couple Contest.

The winning couple is R. Frank and Tammie Nichols of Starkville.

The caption on their submission reads “All Smiles During Date Night with My Forever Love.”

Congratulations to the WCBI Cutest Couple, Mr. and Mrs. Nichols, winners of a $100 gift card to J. Parkerson Jewelers in Starkville.

Thank you to all 262 couples who entered and thank you to everyone who voted. See the full gallery of couples at WCBI.com/contests.

The contest is over, but couples can keep adding to the gallery through Valentine’s Day weekend

