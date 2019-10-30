WCBI Athlete of the Week: Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – The phrase, “do-it-all”, can be thrown around lightly on the football field.

For Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams, the senior defined the phrase in last Friday’s game versus Byers.

- Advertisement -

Williams scored five total touchdowns and scored them in every shape, form and fashion you can get them.

Three touchdown receptions, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a pick-six, while also capping it off with a kickoff return TD.

“You don’t try to really have breakout games like that, but if you do, you can,” Williams said.

“I tried to be more of a dog on defense. Since it’s my last year, I got to go big or go home so if I don’t do it big now I won’t get anymore chances after this.”

The Bearcat defensive back and wide receiver also leads the state of Mississippi in interceptions, recording 10 through nine games.

Williams and Baldwyn are home versus Falkner this upcoming Friday.