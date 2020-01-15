WCBI Athlete of the Week: Columbus’ Aniya Saddler

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After losing six seniors off last year’s team that finished 23-5, the expectations for the Columbus Lady Falcons were uncertain. Columbus girl’s basketball has picked up where it left off, 13-3 on the season, and a big reason why is senior combo guard Aniya Saddler.

Saddler is the switchblade for the Lady Falcons as she leads the team in scoring and steals this season while also distributing the rock.

In their matchup versus Grenada, Saddler had 31 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, and 5 assists, her second double-double of the season.

“Coach always tells us to get in good defensive position so you won’t get any fouls,” Saddler said about her pickpocket ability.

“That’s why I was just focused on being in the right position able to get them steals.”

Saddler’s dominance on both sides of the ball continues as she had 23 points and 8 steals versus Center Hill.