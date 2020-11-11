WCBI’s Player of the Week: East Union RB Colton Plunk

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) — East Union senior running back Colton Plunk had a great performance in the Urchin’s first round playoff win against O’bannon.

Plunk rushed for 131 yards and added 4 touchdowns in the Urchins 57-6 blowout win.

The Urchins star tailback saying he can’t take all the credit for the big game and was quick to give the big fellas up front their due.

“I really thought the blocking was there for me that night,” Plunk said. “It really comes down to the linemen and we have so many hard working linemen that allow me to do this. It’s the playoffs. You really can’t leave nothing on the field. You have to put everything on the field so you can come up with the win and move onto the next round.”